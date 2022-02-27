500 officers trained in special investigation skills: DGP

Jammu: Around 500 officers were trained in special investigation skills during capacity-building programmes, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has said, asserting that the training would help in dealing with militancy cases and those of special nature.

He was speaking at the three-day capacity-building training programme of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and prosecuting officers with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here.

Special Director General of Police, CID, R R Swain, Additional Director Generals of Police H K Lohia, Mukesh Singh and Sunil Kumar, Deputy Inspector General, NIA, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and other senior officers of NIA and police attended the function.

“With the cooperation of Director General of NIA, Kuldiep Singh, we have been able to organize the fourth course on investigation of special crimes especially Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases for our investigators. During these four programmes, around 500 officers were trained in special investigation skills,” the DGP said.

Singh said this is a sizeable number to deal with the kind of workload the J&K Police has in the form of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other cases of special nature.

Expressing hope for organizing more such programmes in future, the police chief advised the trainee officers to carry forward the newly acquired investigation skills in the larger interest of the organization.

The DGP said for effective investigations, the timeline and chain of events is very important.

Citing the examples of various cases, he said that sometimes techniques of investigation become more important and help to supplement the evidence.

“Organizing these training programmes is a part of the police headquarters’ initiative of upgrading and updating investigation skills of officers and personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police,” he said.

Swain said the Police has done exceptionally well in anti-militancy operations and it is time that investigation has to be taken at a different level.

“Organizing capacity-building programmes is absolutely essential to create a culture of investigation and excel in the field of investigation,” he said.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said organizing such training programmes in the past has helped the investigation officers of J&K Police as there has been a change in the approach towards counter-militancy investigation and quality of investigation.

“A lot more efforts need to be put in place to further improve and enhance the quality of investigation,” he said.

Describing J&K Police as one of the best in the country, the NIA DIG said the faculty of the premier investigation agency has provided detailed inputs about various aspects of investigation during the training programme.

As many as 142 officers of Jammu and State Investigation Agency participated in the programme which started on February 23.

The topics covered during the three-day training programme were effective enforcement of UA(P)A, recent trends, major routes and modus operandi of drug trafficking and Narco-Terrorism and its impact on National security, a police spokesperson said.

He said intelligence collection and cultivation of sources, introduction to the investigation of dark-net and crypto-currencies in drug trafficking, provision and procedure of search, seizure, arrest in drug cases, procedural lapse and major lacunae in procedure of booking Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases were also discussed in detail. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print