Jmu—Sgr highway closed again due to fresh landslides in Ramban, Snowfall in Qazigund

Qazigund: The 270-km Jammu—Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic due to shooting stones at many places an highway and snowfall in Qazigund, traffic officials said.

“Jammu srinagar national highway closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall in Qazigund area, rain and shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria road, Panthal on Banihal-Ramban patch” a traffic department official said

The men and machines are working to clear the highway of the debris and shooting stones, which pose a grave danger to the lives of the people, he said adding that snow is being cleaned in Qazigund side—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print