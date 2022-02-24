UN chief urges Putin to ‘give peace a chance’

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and “give peace a chance”.

Guterres opened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council late Wednesday saying the day was full of rumours and indications that an offensive against Ukraine is imminent.

In the recent past, Guterres says he never believed rumours that Russia would invade Ukraine and was “convinced that nothing serious would happen”.

But, he adds: “I was wrong, and I like not to be wrong again. So if indeed an operation is being prepared I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.” (AP)

