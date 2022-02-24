Low Visibility Delays Many Flights At Srinagar International Airport

Srinagar: Many passengers were left stranded at the Srinagar International airport as flight operations were hit adversely on Thursday morning due to poor visibility which has delayed many departures or arrivals so far.

Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh siad that delays are occurring “due to visibility issues”. Reportedly one flight of Go Air (G8 267) has been cancelled but official confirmation was awaited.

This comes a day after 41 flights were cancelled at the airport amid snowfall. The number of total flights which were cancelled to and fro at the airport was not shared by the authorities. (GNS)

