JKPSC reschedules examination

SRINAGAR: In view of the inclement weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has rescheduled today’s paper of Prosecuting Officer (PO) [Main) Examination-2021 to Friday (Feb 25 February).
A notice issued by JKPSC said, “It is for the information of all the eligible candidates who are appearing in the Prosecuting officer [Main) Examination2021, that due to inclement weather, Paper VI (Special Law-I) scheduled for today, ie.23.02.2O22 is hereby postponed and shall now be held on Friday. 25.02.2022 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The venue for the Examination shall remain the same”.
