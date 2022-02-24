Snow damages transmission tower in Pampore

PAMPORE: Snow damaged 132 KV transmission tower of Power Development Department at Kandizal Galander Pampore area in Pulwama on Wednesday.
The tower collapsed around 10 am and caused panic among residents living in the vicinity. The damage affected Rawalpora grid station and other areas.
The supply lines of the collapsed tower had blocked movement of transport on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Galander Pampore.
Soon after the incident, a team of government officials reached the spot and cleared the site.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary told Kashmir Reader that supply of essential services is being restored in Pulwama.
“Around 70 percent of electricity supply has been restored in Pulwama and the remaining 30 percent will be restored by evening or by tomorrow morning,” he said.
Executive engineer of grid station Pampore Nisar Ahmad said that an electricity tower of 132 KV line has been damaged in Pampore.
“This tower is supplying power to the Rawalpora grid. it will take us 2 to 3 days to restore it,” he said and added that there will be some curtailment in Rawalpora.
Meanwhile, people from different areas in Pampore Tehsil complained that only a single snow clearance machine was pressed into service.