Srinagar:Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board has postponed ‘document verification’ for Class-IV posts scheduled for today.

“In view of the inclement weather conditions prevailing in Kashmir Valley, Document Verification for Class-IV posts scheduled on 23.02.2022 at JKSSB camp office Rambagh Srinagar (Kashmir based candidates) is hereby postponed”, reads a tweet.

“Fresh dates shall be announced separately”, it further read.

