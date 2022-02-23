Weather to improve from afternoon: MeT

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall since overnight while as weather office here has predicted gradual decrease from Wednesday afternoon.

“Moderate to heavy rain/snow with isolated very Heavy snow occurred at most places of J&K with higher reaches reporting 1-2 ft of snow and thunderstorms in Jammu region,” a meteorological department official here said in a statement .

Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K, reported 7.5 inches of snow till 830 hours today, he said.

“We expect gradual decrease in rain/snow from today afternoon and significant improvement from evening,” the MeT official said, adding, “Overall improvement is most likely from February 24 onwards”. After this spell, the official said, “there’s no forecast of any major rain/snow till ending February.”

While Srinagar had 19 cms (7.5 inches) of snowfall till 0830 hours, it recorded a drop of 3.8 degrees Celsius in night temperature with mercury settling at 0.0°C against last night’s minus 3.8°C. The temperature was above 0.9°C than the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 41 cms (16.14 inches) of snowfall till 0830 hours while as it recorded a low of 0.0°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 34 cms (13.38 inches) snowfall and had a low of minus 1.0°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, received 35 cms (13.77inches) while as it recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 2.4°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg had 37.6 cms (14.8 inches) of fresh snowfall while as it recorded a low of minus 5.2°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 5.2cms (2.04 inches) of snowfall recorded a low of 0.1°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

