Heavy snowfall: J&KPSC Postpones Prosecuting Officer Exam Scheduled Today

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Wednesday postponed prosecuting officer (Main) Examination due to inclement weather.

“It is for the information of all the eligible candidates who are appearing in the Prosecuting officer (Main) Examination 2021 that due to inclement weather, Paper VI (special Law-I) scheduled for today, i.e.23.O2.2O22 is hereby postponed and shall now be held on Friday. 25.02.2022 from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM,” the JKPSC said in a notification,

“The venue for the examination shall remain the same,” it added.

