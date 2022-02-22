Sagar anguished over collapse of three residential houses in Nowhatta

Shameema Firdous grieved over fire incident in Habba Kadal

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar has expressed anguish over the collapse of three residential houses at Gani Mohalla Nawhatta locality of Srinagar.

Expressing anguish over the unfortunate incident, Sagar said, “The three residential houses belonging to Mohammad Altaf Bhat, Azad Ahmad Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Shah, I have learnt have collapsed in Ghani Mohalla Nowhatta on Saturday late night. I express my unison with the affected at this tough time. Fortunately no loss of life or injury was reported. Such incidents often recur in the localities of Hawal, Qalai Andar, and Nawhatta neighbourhoods rendering the occupants shelter less. For the most part such unfortunate unfolding passes off unnoticed and untended by the concerned Geology and Mining and Disaster management departments, jeopardising the safety of citizenry in the densely populated Shahar-e-Khas areas,” he said.

Our repeated pleas to the administration on carrying out safety audits of residential and commercial buildings in the Srinagar city, particularly the Shahar-e-Khas , were taken no notice of by the district and divisional administration. More often than not such incidents occur due to the caving in of ground or due to age induced fragilities of old and worn out structures. I hope the concerned agencies wake up from slumber and identify such buildings which are susceptible to such disasters. I also appeal to the citizenry of the Shahar-e-Khas localities to undertake fall proofing of their old worn out houses and also inform the concerned departments about any unusual unfolding with regards to land mass in their neighbourhoods,” he added.

Demanding recompense to the affected families, he said, “District administration should rush in a revenue team to the spot to assess the material losses incurred by affected families so that the amount of compensation is worked out and distributed forthwith. I pray for the speedy revival of the affected families, who are living through the tragedy.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print