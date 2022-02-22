Depriving a child of mother tongue has serious connotations: Prof Veena Pandita

SRINAGAR: In a bid to promote and highlight the importance of the mother tongue, the cultural wing of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Monday, organized multiple functions on the occasion of the International Mother Tongue Day at its divisional office in Bemina here today.

The Day, aimed at promoting the preservation and protection of all languages used by the people of the world, is celebrated on 21st February every year.

Multiple speakers highlighted the importance of mother tongue in framing the thinking and emotions of people.

Quoting a research, Director SCERT, Prof Veena Pandita, said that children learning in their mother tongue adopt a better understanding of the curriculum.

“Mother tongue is a powerful tool in advancing the learning of students,” Prof Pandita said. “Also, when parents communicate with their children in their mother tongue while telling them stories, discussing day-to-day matters, they effortlessly follow and understand, resulting in educational success.”

Depriving a child of its mother tongue has serious connotations, she said.

“Without a mother tongue, a child is deprived of its personal and cultural identity,” Prof Pandita said. “Personal identity emanates from children’s understanding of themselves, their roots and their history and it’s important that they latch on to their roots and that’s only possible when their mother tongue survives.”

Principal Higher Secondary School, Gund Hassi Bhat, Mir Shabir, who is a poet and writer as well, elaborated on the importance of Kashmir language.

“Persevering and protecting a mother tongue is the most important way of keeping a culture alive,” Mir said. “Moreover, children can develop their skill of communication better in their native tongue for any clarification for education factor.”

Noted journalist and language activist, Javed Matji, discussed the importance of Urdu language in the subcontinent and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Urdu is a symbol of unity that has tied people in a single cord regardless of religion or sect,” Matjee said. “It is the only language spoken and understood everywhere in the entire subcontinent.”

Academic Officer, Sheikh Gulzar, gave a detailed presentation on the three-language formula to promote multilingualism while as Dr Shabnam, HOD, Education in Languages, highlighted the importance of Hindi language in the country.

Javed Kirmani, In charge Documentation and Library, SCERT, coordinated the program.

