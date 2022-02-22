LeT militant arrested in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a LeT militant in Aloosa area north Kashmir’s Bandipora district

Police in statement said that acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Aloosa area of Bandipora, joint parties of Police Bandipora, 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd Bn CRPF laid a joint naka at Aloosa.

A suspicious individual was seen approaching the naka and on being challenged by the joint parties, the individual tried to flee into the nearby orchards. He was chased by the joint party and tactfully apprehended.

The individual identified himself as Danish Ahmed Shah @ Haris S/o Sanaullah Shah S/o Ellahipora Aloosa Bandipora.On carrying out the personal search of the individual, one Chinese pistol and one grenade was recovered from his possession.

During initial questioning, the person disclosed that he was working at the behest of LeT Handlers Samama @ Ali and Hilal Malik (A/P Pakistan) and the said arms and ammunition had been provided to him through Laskar conduits. The individual had been recruited as a hybrid militant by eliminated Lashkar militant Ashiq War and after the death of Ashiq in 2019 was subsequently handled by militant Fayaz War.

It further came to light that the individual was currently arranging travel documents to travel to Pakistan for seeking specialized arms and ammunition training.

The individual is also suspected to be involved in assisting the recent attacks in Bandipora and it’s is currently a matter of investigation.

A Case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation is underway.

