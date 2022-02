Srinagar: At least seven persons, which included two tourists, were injured after a vehicle they were on board skidded off the road at Laganbal along Pahalgam road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a Tavera fell into a gorge after skidding off the road, resulting in injuries to seven persons.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that details into the incident are being collected. (GNS)

