Lowest daily Covid tally with 151 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw lowest-ever daily tally this year with 151 cases and zero deaths on Sunday.
An official bulletin said that 90 Covid cases were detected in Jammu division and 61 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452306.
Moreover, 496 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 228 from Jammu Division and 268 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 29 cases, Baramulla reported 05 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 07 cases, Kupwara reported 08cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported no cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 43 cases, Reasi reported no cases for today, Udhampur reported 07 cases, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 25 cases, Kathua reported 04cases,Samba reported no case, Poonch reported no cases, Kishtwar reported 04 cases while as Ramban reported 05 fresh cases for today.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 64(1.32%) are occupied.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 10,370doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,13,48,995, it said.