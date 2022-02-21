Classwork to start in Kashmir after Feb 28

Srinagar: The government on Sunday ordered commencement of “offline” teaching for all classes after February 28 in winter zone schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) however kept attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorized capacity while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools have been permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Announcing the guidelines after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation, the SEC, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta, said that the Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after February 28 when winter vacation come to end.

“The Head of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution,” reads the order issued.

“All the Summer Zone School students in J&K of Classes 9th to 12th between 15-17 age group whose routine offline teaching commenced from 14 February 2022 must carry a vaccination certificate with them,” the order reads further. The Heads of Institutions must ensure vaccination is done of every student above 15 years of age in their respective institutions, it said.

“The vaccination adherence shall be ensured through coordination with the Department of Health and Medical Education J&K. Every school must further ensure full compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and SOPs. They must also ensure screening and testing of any symptomatic students to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their Institutions.”

Regarding the offline mode of teaching for other classes in Summer Zone Schools which shall begin from February 21, the Heads of Institutions shall be responsible for adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour in their respective schools and prepare proper plans for the same, the order reads further. “Symptomatic students should not be allowed to attend school. No student should be allowed to attend School without mask.”

The SEC underlined that Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was critical in determining the need for additional restrictions.

“The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) of respective Districts of J&K shall adopt a Zero Tolerance policy towards non-compliance of CAB and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code”.

The DMs, the SEC said, shall constitute inspection teams of district officers to check whether the instructions contained for enforcement of CAB are being implemented by the concerned with due responsibility.

“Further, the DMs shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and ensure no violator is let off,” it said, adding, “The joint teams shall submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level.” (GNS)

