Militant Conspiracy Case: NIA Carries Raids At 8 Locations In Kashmir, Rajasthan

Srinagar,: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried raids at eight locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir besides Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in connection with a case related to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by Lashker-e-Toiba, Jash-e-Mohammad and militant organizations.

“Today (19.02.2022), NIA conducted searches at eight locations in districts Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal of Jammu & Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan in NIA case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI,” reads a statement issued by the NIA, .

“The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent (militant) acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of organisations like Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.” NIA has arrested 28 accused persons in the case so far, it reads.

“During the searches conducted today, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized,” it reads, adding, “Further investigation in the case continues.”

Earlier on Wednesday this week, NIA had carried raids at several places in connection with two cases including one related to recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu in June last year and another regarding “radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of j&K by LeT”. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print