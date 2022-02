Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a TRF militant from Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The militant from whose possession police claimed recovery of pistol was arrested based on a specific information by joint team of Police and CRPF, a senior police officer said.

” He is from Kulgam and had come to carry a target killing in the area”, the officer said. Further investigation in the case is going on, the officer said further.(GNS)

