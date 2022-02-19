17 teachers suspended after all their Class 10 students fail

Anantnag: At least 17 teachers in three government schools in Anantnag zone here have been placed under suspension after all their 30 students who appeared in the Class 10 JKBOSE Board exams failed.

“Zero percent results in Class 10th in these three schools has prompted the department to take such action,” an official in the education department told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the reasons for the poor results are also being ascertained, following which remedial actions will also be taken.

Providing the details, the official said that four of the suspended teachers were posted at Government High School in Wantrag area of Anantnag.

“The suspended teachers include the headmaster of the school as well,” the official said, adding that the school registered zero percent results for the second consecutive year.

Nine students from the school appeared in the Class 10 examinations and none passed. Last year, none of the 23 students from the school managed to pass the matriculation exams.

“The results are so poor despite reduction in syllabus due to the pandemic, last year as well as this year,” the official said, adding that the performance of these schools needs a serious review.

Another school where ten teachers have been placed under suspension, in Anantnag district, is High School Poru, Kalnag.

The school had a single matriculation candidate who failed. “This is unacceptable,” the official said.

Twenty students had also appeared from High School, Kandiwara, and none of them managed to pass.

The authorities have suspended three teachers from this school as well. The order in this regard has been issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag.

Kashmir Reader has a copy of the order in possession.

Whether such steps will be helpful in improving the performance of students remains to be seen.

