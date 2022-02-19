One death, 197 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Daily Covid cases dipped below 200 with one death in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
An official bulletin said that 79 cases were reported in Kashmir and 118 in Jammu, taking the total positive cases to 451989. Also, one death by Covid was reported from Jammu.
Moreover, 577 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 269 from Jammu and308 from Kashmir.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 30 cases, Baramulla reported 20 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 01case, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 41 cases, Reasi reported 5 cases, Udhampur reported 1 case, Rajouri reported 1 case, Doda reported 42 cases, Kathua reported 10 cases, Samba reported 1 case, Poonch reported 4 cases, Kishtwar reported 1 case while as Ramban reported 12 fresh cases.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 79 (1.63%) are occupied.
It said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.