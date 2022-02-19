Abdullah criticizes BJP for pursuing anti-poor, anti-youth policies

Says joblessness has increased manifold in J&K
JAMMU: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday criticized the BJP for pursuing anti-poor and anti-youth policies, saying the problems of the people have multiplied over the years with major brunt being faced by the educated unemployed due to burgeoning unemployment problem.
Interacting with a delegation of the National Conference Students Union, Abdullah said the joblessness has increased manifold with limited options available to the aspirants and the slow pace in the recruitment process.
He said the pandemic has further aggravated the situation as skilled and unskilled workforce feels pushed to the wall.
He said that the NC has all along stood by youth and will continue to fight for their legitimate cause. “The youth cannot be pushed to the wall, he said, adding that measures are needed to be expedited to address issues concerning them earnestly,” he added.
Farooq urged the cadre to stand steadfast in highlighting the problems of the people, especially as the inflation is on rise.