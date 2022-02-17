Trolling of Class 12 topper makes Class 10 toppers wary of publicity

Srinagar: The flak that a Class 12 topper in J&K recently drew for saying that not covering her head with a hijab was her choice, seems to have had a chilling effect on many girl students and their families who refused to publicise the achievement of scoring excellent marks in Class 10 Board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Kashmir Reader reached out to many girl students who scored above 490 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 JKBOSE annual exams, but they declined to have their names published. Although they cited personal reasons for wishing so, this position is unlike that of the past, when the success of a student was publicised as much as possible.

To talk to a student of a private school in Srinagar who had scored 495 marks, this newspaper reached out to her school administration for their consent. They agreed. But the father of the girl refused.

“We don’t believe in name and fame,” he said, insisting not to be named. He also did not specify reason for that. “We come from a very humble family. We want to maintain a low profile. I thank you for your approach, but we are sorry. I won’t allow my daughter to speak about her success.”

Another student who spoke directly to this reporter also said she was uncomfortable talking about it. Her maternal aunt had got in touch with this newspaper, and expressed the wish that her niece’s achievement be written about. In the exam she had secured 497 marks, studying in a low-profile school in which only eight students had appeared in the Class 10 exams.

“I am uncomfortable talking about my journey,” she told Kashmir Reader over phone.

In Kashmir, success is often highlighted, especially if it is of a girl, or of a person from a humble background. The media reportage over the years is testimony to it. This reporter has been writing about such success stories for over a decade but was never told not to write about it, until now.

Kashmir University Assistant Professor Dr Asma Nabi told Kashmir Reader that it essentially is the effect of the trolling that the Class 12 topper was recently subjected to. “It also tells us that public opinion has a place in people’s life. It is the response or the attitude of people around which makes them talk or avoid talking about their success,” Dr Nabi said.

Her point was illustrated by a student of another school. She had scored 499. She outrightly refused to talk.

Dr Nabi said, “It is a matter of pride to talk about one’s journey and ambitions. But why to amplify it when there are high chances of getting bad press? What had the girl who had topped done to get trolled? Nothing. So, it is better to be safe.”

