Abiroo Nazir, topper with 100% in Class 10, says ‘keep away from social media’

Sumbal: Abiroo Nazir , a student of Green Land Educational Institute in Sumbal, has secured 500 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 JKBOSE Board exams, the results of which were declared Wednesday afternoon.

Abiroo, a resident of Bhat Mohalla Sumbal, told Kashmir Reader that she cannot describe her happiness. “I was expecting 490 to 495, but 500 out of 500 was out of the question. Honestly, when I saw the result, tears started to fall from my eyes.”

Abiroo said regular studies and keeping away from social media was the key to her success.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah, and then I give credit to my parents, teachers, and school staff who supported and guided me,” she said.

“One must study regularly and as and when a doubt arises in mind, teachers should be consulted at the earliest. That is the best way to clear the doubt,” she said.

Abiroo has set her sights on NEET and wants to become a doctor. “This is the sole aim of my life from my childhood,” she said.

“I would just like to suggest that you focus on your studies rather than wasting your precious time on social media that ruins the future of students and of society as well. Put your trust in teachers and your parents. That is the key to success,” she said.

Her father is a shopkeeper by profession while her mother is an Asha Worker in the health department. She has one brother who is studying in school.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, Posha Begum, mother of Abiroo, said she is very happy at this wonderful performance of her daughter. “I am thankful to Allah Almighty and then to her teachers, especially Syed Qasim, Principal of Green Land Educational Institute, who keep sharp eyes on all his students so that they concentrate only on education. Abiroo has made us proud with her remarkable performance in Class 10 results. We knew she would secure good marks but what surprised us was her getting 500 out of 500, which is really unbelievable. Her confidence has helped her achieve this,” she said.

She added that she would allow Abiroo to only use WhatsApp on her phone, and only when she had to take her online classes or to consult her teachers or friends for study-related work. “Social media is a big distraction these days,” Begum said.

