230 Covid cases with no death in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 230 Covid cases with zero deaths on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 126 Covid cases were detected in Jammu and 104 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 451560.

Moreover, 827 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 356 from Jammu Division and 471 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 50 cases, Baramulla reported 08 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 18 cases, Anantnag reported 3 cases, Bandipora reported 05 case, Ganderbal reported 02 cases, Kulgam reported no cases while as Shopian reported one fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 54 cases, Reasi reported no new case for today, Udhampur reported 08 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 39 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported no new case, Poonch reported 09 cases, Kishtwar reported one case while as Ramban reported 09 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 107 (2.12%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 28,846 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,12,28,495.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print