Class 10 results out, 78% students clear exams

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared results of class 10 on Wednesday with 78.43 percent of students clearing the examination.
According to the details, a total of 72684 students including 37045 boys and 37045 girls wrote the examination. Of them 78.43% cleared the examinations.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah extended greetings to the students.
“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully cleared @jkboseofficial class 10th examinations, Annual, Regular-2021, Kashmir Division,” Sinha said in a tweet. “Compliments to teachers, parents & @jkboseofficial. Best wishes to all the students for their bright future.”
National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the students who qualified class 10 exams.
According to a statement issued here, Dr Farooq said, “I Congratulate the students and pray that the student fraternity conquers many more summits in their life and live a successful, prosperous life.”