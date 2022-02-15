Zero Covid deaths, fresh cases dip to all-time low this year

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 245 Covid cases with no Covid death on Monday.

An official bulletin said that 160 were detected in Jammu division and 85 in Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 451016.

Moreover, 808 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 339 from Jammu and469 from Kashmir, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 32 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 16cases, Anantnag reported two cases, Bandipora reported 04 cases, Ganderbal reported no cases, Kulgam reported five cases while as Shopian reported three fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 38 cases, Reasi reported 14 cases, Udhampur reported four cases, Rajouri reported eight cases, Doda reported 65 cases, Kathua reported two cases, Samba reported no cases, Poonch reported one case, Kishtwar reported one case while as Ramban reported 27 fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 157(3.11%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline-Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 43,769doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,11,51,748, it added.

