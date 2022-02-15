Educational institutions should build on experience of online classes: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Monday said the educational institutions should build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students’ learning.

Students resumed offline classes on Monday in many districts of the Jammu region after authorities ordered a phased reopening of educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

Students of Classes 9 to 12, dressed in uniforms and carrying vaccination certificates, were seen thronging the schools in the morning, officials said.

Mehta, who chaired a meeting to take stock of the arrangements for the reopening of educational institutions and resuming of the offline mode of teaching, said the academic session 2022-23 shall be the year of educational transformation for Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehta asked the officials to ensure proper maintenance, upkeep and cleanliness in educational institutions besides electricity and water supply.

“There is a need for the institutions to build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students’ learning outcomes and successfully train them for national-level examinations,” he said.

He emphasised that heads of the institutions will be personally responsible for Covid management and a healthy teaching environment. “There should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning.”

The chief secretary said the COVID-19 positivity rate has been contained to 0.7 percent and impressed upon the heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any signs of infection, especially among unvaccinated students, besides ensuring adherence to Covid management protocol.

Mehta asked vice chancellors of universities, principals of colleges and heads of schools to submit Covid prevention and mitigation plans taking into account capacity of classrooms, staggered teaching plan, Covid protocol, vaccination, screening, and emergency SoP within two days, an official statement said.

