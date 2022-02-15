KU to issue modalities for reopening of campuses from March 1

Srinagar: University of Kashmir will shortly notify the modalities for reopening of its main and satellite campuses for in-person teaching from March 1, an official spokesperson said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad in the wake of deliberations held by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with heads of educational institutions on Monday, a day after the administration issued fresh guidelines on reopening of educational institutions for in-person teaching.

“After thorough deliberations, it was decided that the University will immediately notify all the guidelines for students and faculty on reopening of the campuses from March 1,” said the handout.

The University is presently off for teaching purposes owing to ongoing winter vacations which will conclude on February 28.

The high-level meeting was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Dean College Development Council, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Chief Proctor and some other top officers.

“The University should be ready in all respects to reopen for on-campus classes on March 1. All necessary SOPs shall be immediately notified in this regard and circulated among the faculty and students for compliance,” Prof Talat said during the meeting.

He urged strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to ensure smooth conduct of academic activities.

Prof Talat also called upon students to focus on their studies and examinations with renewed vigour to fast compensate for the disruptions caused by the Covid19 pandemic.

The meeting urged students to frequently visit the University website for all updates pertaining to reopening of the varsity, it said.

