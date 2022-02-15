Six IAS officers promoted in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered promotion of six IAS officers to various scales including super time scale, selection grade and time scale levels.
According to an order, two officers, Sheetal Nanda and Saugat Biswas, have been promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS (Level 14 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.
As per the order, the officers shall undergo Mid Career Phase-IV training as an when deputed by Government of India and have to pass the departmental examination within one year, as applicable.
It reads that consequently, Sheetal Nanda shall be designated as Commissioner Secretary to the Government.
As per the order, three officers, Sushma Chauhan, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Sarmad Hafeez, have been promoted to Selection Grade of IAS (Level 13 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.
It said that consequently, these officers shall be designated as Secretary to the Government.
The order further reads that Faz Lul Haseeb (IAS) has been promoted to the Senior Time Scale of IAS (Level 11 of Pay matrix) with effect from 1 January 2022.
Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered promotion of six IAS officers to various scales including super time scale, selection grade and time scale levels.