Night temp rises in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid forecast for ‘erratic weather’, night temperature increased across Kashmir on Monday, an official said.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.4°C against last night’s minus 2.2°C. The temperature was above 1.2°C than the normal for this time of the year, he said.
Qazigund witnessed a low of 0.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, he said.
Kokernag had a low of 0.6°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 6.3°C last night, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 7.0°C on the previous night, he said.
The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.
