Div Com for mechanically operated Weir at Chattabal to maintain water level in Jehlum across Srinagar city

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandering K Pole today chaired a meeting to review development of Jhelum River Front and Water Transport under Srinagar Smart City Limited Project, here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner SMC & CEO, SSCL; Director Archives, Archeology & Museums; Dir Handicrafts & Handloom; Director Tourism Kashmir; CEs of PWD, R&B, KPDCL, I&FC; SP CID SB Kashmir; Chief Post Manager, GPO; DFO Urban Forestry Srinagar; DFO, Social Forestry; GM, BSNL, Kashmir; GM, State Bank of India, Residency Road; District Floriculture Officer, Srinagar; Team Leader TASU along with relevant experts.

During the meeting, Div Com stressed on the completion of projects in a time bound manner and cooperation between different departments in utilities shifting.

He stressed on the development of ghats on both sides of River banks for water transport and River cruise transport.

The Div Com directed for inclusion of development of mechanical Weir at Chattabal in DPR to maintain the water level for River transport.

Besides, he also directed for creating utilities and amenities at the ghats and encouraging locals to start commercial activities. He also directed for making ghats universal accessible and integration of craft and folk art with those places.

Pole further directed concerned officers to share colour codes for infrastructure along River sides, streets and roads with locals besides motivate them to use uniform sized display boards on commercial establishments.

The Div Com also reviewed the plan for Nishat Bagh Project re-development, Shalimar Bagh frontage area development, road and footpath amenities, illumination of bridges and buildings under Srinagar Smart City Limited.

In a separate meeting regarding Shahar-e-Khaas developmental projects, the Div Com reviewed plan for upgradation of markets and streets, Nalamar Road, Brarinambal besides realignment of utilities, improvements in Shrines, development of Yarikand Sarai, retrofitting and conservation of Amar Niwas as museum, and city illumination.

