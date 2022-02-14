AK Rifle, 2 Pistol Recovered In Poonch

Poonch: Police and army recovered arms recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols along with ammunition in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

They said that on basis of specific information Army along with Police’s SOG Mendhàr under the supervision of SDPO Mendhàr Sheezen Bhat and direction of SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra launched a joint search operation at Dhari Dabsi near LoC.

A police officer said that the recoveries include one AK-47 along with magazine, two pistols with magazines.

In this regard, he said a case (FIR no. 29/2022) under section 7/25/26/27 Arms Act has been registered in the Police Station Mendhar. (GNS)

