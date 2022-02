Verinag:An unidentified male body was found in Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday morning, an official said.

An official said that an unidentified male body was found near Panzoo bridge at Verinag area of Dooru.

“The age of the body seems to be between 40 to 45,” the official said.

“We have shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem,” he added—(KNO)

