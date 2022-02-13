30-Year-Old Man Killed, 6 Others Injured In Reasi Accident

Jammu: A 30-year-old man was killed and six persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into gorge in Reasi district last night, officials said.

They said that at about 0100 hours, one Eco car (JK11B-2928) met with an accident at Kalidhar area of the district, resulting in on the spot of Mohammad Javed (30) son of Abdul Aziz of Surankote, Poonch and injuries to six persons.

The injured were shifted to GMC Jammu. They have been identified as Mohammad Hafiz (22) son of Mohammad Azam of Surankote, Poonch, Wasim Anzum (18) son of Muneer Hussain of Kotranka, Mohammad Taj (25) son of Khadim Hussain of Surankote, Poonch, Mohammad Arif (22) son of Mohammad Sabri of Poonch, Zaheer Ahmed (22) son of Mohammad Lateif of Poonch and Amir (19) son of Manwar Hussain of Rajouri.

A police officer confirmed about the accident and subsequent casualties. He said that a case has been registered and further investigations are taken up. (GNS)

