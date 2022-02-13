PDP’s Political Affairs Committee meets to discuss initial report of delimitation commission

Srinagar: A meeting of the PDP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the highest decision-making body of the party, is underway here on Sunday to discuss the report of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir and the future strategy of the party.

The PAC of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is meeting under the chairmanship of party president Mehbooba Mufti at her “Fairview” residence in the Gupkar area of the city here, a PDP spokesperson said.

He said this is the first meeting of the PAC after the initial report of the delimitation commission surfaced.

“The report (of the commission) and the future strategy of the party are on the agenda of the meeting,” the spokesperson said.–(PTI)

