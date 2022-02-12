Policeman killed, 4 more injured in Bandipora grenade attack

Hundreds participate in funeral of slain cop in his village amid sobs and tears

Bandipor: aA policeman was killed while four government forces personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Bandipora town on Friday.

A police official said that militants hurled a grenade on forces comprising Police and Border Security Forces (BSF) near Nishat Park in Bandipora at 5 pm. In the attack, five personnel received splinter injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

One Special Police officer (SPO) identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah son of Ab Rashid Shah of Papchan Bandipora succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The condition of the rest is stable.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off by forces to nab the assailants.

Police said they have filed a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” a police spokesperson said.

A pall of gloom descended on Papchan village after the news about the killing of Zubair reached his home. Amid sobs and tears, hundreds of people participated in his funeral prayers.

Witnesses said that thousands of mourners including young and old, men and women from different areas of Bandipora reached the slain policeman’s home to take part in his last rites. As per reports, the 24-year-old was recently engaged to a girl in the neighbourhood and was expected to get married this year.

Locals remembered Zubair as the most humble boy in the area who was always helpful to the people and would offer prayers five times a day.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print