Two residential houses gutted in Ellahibagh blaze

Srinagar: Two residential houses were damaged in a fire incident at City Colony Ellahibagh area of Srinagar on Friday evening.

Witnesses said that fire broke out from the residential house belonging to Sajad Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir and within no time spread to nearby house belonging to Riyaz Ahmad Najar, son of Mohammad Sultan in City Colony area of Ellahibagh.

Soon after noticing the flames, locals and police reached to the spot and informed the Fire and Emergency Services department following which the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

In the incident, two residential houses got damaged completely, the witnesses said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print