Covid situation has improved, gradually we can move ahead for reopening of schools, holding offline classes: LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Covid situation has improved and authorities can gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs.

He said this while reviewing Covid-19 situation during a meeting with Covid Task Force and DCs, SPs in J&K.

He issued directions to the district administrations to ensure enabling environment for schools for reopening, cleaning and sanitation, transportation, flexible & staggered timings for students with the help of school education authorities, an official handout said.

“There will be flexibility in attendance and consent of parents/guardians will be obtained, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Students willing to study from home with the consent of parents will be allowed to do so,” Sinha said.

On the issue of vaccination for 15-18 years age group and distribution of Sehat Golden Cards, the Lt Governor passed directions to the District officers to speed up the efforts.

Earlier, Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the analysis of Covid-19 situation, active positive cases, testing, contact tracing and vaccination of 15-18 years age group, CAB enforcements, and percentage achieved in weekly and overall BIS Registrations’ progress under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT.

He informed that there has been significant growth in vaccination for 15-18 years age group.

