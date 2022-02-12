Man dies while cutting down a poplar tree in Central Kashmir’s Kangan

Kangan,: A man died during the process of cutting down a poplar tree in Kangan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Reports said that a labourer was cutting down a poplar tree at Najwan Kangan when during the process, the tree came crashing down over him leaving him critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Jalaluddin son of Muhammad Yaqoob of Wusan Kangan was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Sub District Hospital Kangan.

Police in this registered a case under relevant sections.

