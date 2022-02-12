4 Al-Badr militants, 3 OGWs arrested in two separate Ops in north Kashmir: DIG Udaya Bhaskar

Baramulla: Stating that a major tragedy has been avetred, security forces Saturday said that four Al Badar militants and three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been attested along with warlike store, days ahead of their planned to attack on security forces

Addressing a press conference at Rafiabad here, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir Udaya Bhaskar who was flanked by SSP Sopore and security officials said that the module was planning to attack in coming days.

The DIG said that in two different operations four militants and three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were arrested in a joint operation by Army, Police, and CRPF.

He said that a huge quantity of war—like stores have been recovered from their possession and the operation was launched on specific information. “First three arrests were made and on their sustainable interrogation, more arrests were made by the joint team of security forces in two operations,” the DIG said.

The DIG also said that so far during the investigation it was been revealed that they were in touch with a Pakistan—based handler Yusuf Balochi aka Khursheed Ahmad a resident of South Kashmirs Anantnag who is presently living in Pakistan.

About their plans, the police officer said that the group was planning to carry out an attack on the security forces in the coming days, and with their timely arrest a major attack has been averted.

He said that apart from warlike stores, cash of three lakh and eighty thousand has been recovered from their profession.

Regarding the militancy—related situation in north Kashmir, he said that so far the situation is good and under control.

Asked about narco militancy cases, the DIG said that in the recent past heroine—like substances have been recovered and the work on narco militancy is ongoing. “In recent past, at least five cases have been registered in narco militancy cases,” he said.

On more arrests in this specific case, he said that right now security forces are working on it and this was what they want to say at present—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print