Unidentified body found in Ganderbal

Raja Syed Rather

 

Ganderbal: The body of an unidentified man, apparently a non-local, was found at Syed Kadal Fathapora area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday morning, an official said.

 

An official said  that a man apparently a non-local (aged 40) was found at Syed Kadal area of Fethapora, Ganderbal.

 

“Locals spotted the body lying in a nallah and subsequently informed the concerned police station,” officials said.

 

SHO Saddar Gulzar Hussain said that a police party has rushed to the spot and took it into their possession.

 

He said that the identification is being ascertained—(KNO)

