540 Covid cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Bed occupancy reaches 4%

SRINAGAR: Daily Covid tally continued to witness decline with Jammu and Kashmir reporting 540 new positive cases on Friday. Also, two Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir division, an official bulletin said.

It said that 312 cases were detected from Jammu division and 228 from Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 449873.

Moreover, 1626 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 682 from Jammu Division and 944 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 89 cases, Baramulla reported 29 cases, Budgam reported 32 cases, Pulwama reported 12 cases, Kupwara reported 26 cases, Anantnag reported 07 cases, Bandipora reported 07 cases, Ganderbal reported 15 cases, Kulgam reported 06 cases while as Shopian reported 05 fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 131 cases, Reasi reported 12 cases for today, Udhampur reported 22 cases, Rajouri reported 09 cases, Doda reported 61 cases, Kathua reported 27 cases, Samba reported 07 cases, Poonch reported 06 cases, Kishtwar reported one case while as Ramban reported 36 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 203 (4.03%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 52,605 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,10,39,088, it added.

