Srinagar: Daily Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir fell to 34-day low, with 540 infections reported in the last 24 hours even as two persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Friday.

They said 312 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 228 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall infection tally to 449873. On January 7, 542 persons had tested positive for the pathogen in J&K.

