LG Calls For Gradual Reopening of Schools

Srinagar: With the “improvement” in covid-19 pandemic situation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called for gradual reopening of schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The pandemic situation has improved and we can gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs,” he said while reviewing Covid-19 situation in J&K with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

“District administration to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening, cleaning & sanitation, transportation, flexible & staggered timings for students with the help of school education authorities,” he said in a tweet.

