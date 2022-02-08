Rs 98k penalty imposed on traders violating Food Safety Standards in Budgam

BUDGAM: A team of the Food Safety department, Budgam today conducted a special market checking drive in different markets of the District.
During the drive, the team inspected various business outlets and checked sanitation, hygiene conditions and quality of mutton and meat products being sold to the general public.
During the drive, ten meat and chicken sellers were found violating sanitary and hygiene requirements under Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. While samples from eight milk venders were also lifted for analytical purposes.
On the occasion, the adjudicating officer Budgam imposed a fine of Rs 98500 on food business operators for violating various provisions of Food safety and standard Act.
The District Food Safety Officer said that all butchers, chicken sellers and milk vendors shall maintain high level hygiene within their premises and enjoined on them not to expose meat to outside hazards besides maintain proper temperature control.
He also said that meat sellers should avoid hanging mutton outside their shops, otherwise stern action will be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act.