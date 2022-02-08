CCAK welcomes govt decision to open coaching centres

Asks them to strictly adhere to SOPs, Covid protocol

Srinagar: Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir (CCAK) today welcomed the government decision to allow resumption of classes at the coaching centres. The Association termed it as a right decision at a right time for the students who are preparing for the forthcoming competitive examinations.

The Association termed it as biggest relief for the student community. “Our competitive examinations are just round the corner. Many of our students were living in rented accommodations in Srinagar. After the closure of coaching centres, most of the students were mentally disturbed and unable to focus on their studies. The opening of coaching centres is a huge relief for them and a beautiful gift from the government, for which they deserve applause,” said G N Var chairman CCAK. “We are thankful to LG Administration, Chief Secretary, Addl Chief Secretary Health for taking the call on this vital issue. With this decision they have helped secure the future of our next generation.”

The Association said that the resumption of classes has been made possible due to combined efforts of government officials, coaching centres, parents and other stakeholders. “When the coaching centres were closed due to increasing Covid cases, we faced a huge challenge of vaccinating our entire student community and staff members. But we completed the 100% vaccination process in an expedited manner to make ground for the resumption of classes. It was due to the joint efforts of various government departments including Directorate of School Education, Higher Education, Health Services and coaching centres that the entire vaccination process was completed within the shortest possible time,” said G N Var Chairman CCAK.

The. Association thanked the vaccination teams who worked extremely hard and often in difficult situations to administer the vaccines to students and the staff member.

“We thank Director Health, CMO, Medical Officers, Director Education, CEO, Dy CEO and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Addl Dy Commissioner Dr Haneef Balkhi, Khurshid Shah and SDM Owais Ahmad for excellent coordination that helped in almost 100% vaccination of students enabling Govt to allow reopening of Coaching. Also thanks to Parents, Students, Doctors Association, KCCI, J&K Civil Society Forum, RTI Movement, Pensioners Forum,” said Var. “This was an issue concerned future of Kashmir and every section of the society was involved in it. The parents also deserve praise for their patience.”

Meanwhile the Association directed the coaching centres to strictly follow the Covid SOPs in letter and spirit. “Covid cases have receded but we need to be extra cautious and implement all govt guidelines in this regard. As directed by the government coaching centres will be operating at 50% of their capacity with full adherence to CAB. All coaching centres have already been directed to put in place all necessary measures in this regard with minimal impact on student studies,” said Var.

