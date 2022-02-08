Comm Secy RDD reviews implementation of HIMAYAT in J&K with PIAs

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary Rural Development, Mandeep Kaur today convened a meeting with Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) of HIMAYAT program to review implementation of this ambitious project of the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“HIMAYAT invests in skill training to ensure that the beneficiaries move from poverty to prosperity and get an opportunity to change their life”, she maintained while emphasizing sustainable employment for youth of the UT under the program. She said the government is fully focused on developing placement linked skill under the scheme.

Addressing a meeting with PIAs at the civil secretariat, Mandeep Kaur reaffirmed that the government extend complete support to those who want to work hard with full commitment.

She stressed on generating avenues for sustainable employment by providing hardcore skills to the youth instead of focusing on basic skill training.

She asked the department to upload the details of PIAs along with trades offered on departmental website besides publicizing the same in newspapers for awareness of the youth. She asked for organizing industrial meets within and outside J&K in collaboration with Industries department for exploring employment opportunities for the trained youth.

The government shall extend all possible help in mobilization youth at district level through district administration as well as panchayat representatives, she added. She stressed on the need of identifying market driven trades preferably involving imparting hardcore skills and provide training for better employability to the youth.

Earlier, COO Himayat briefed about the performance and ongoing activities of the PIAs.

