Rain, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar: Most parts of Kashmir on Monday received fresh snowfall, while Srinagar city was lashed by rains, resulting in slight changes in night temperature, officials said.
Parts of the valley except Srinagar received light snowfall. Gulmarg, Kupwara and Pahalgam received moderate snowfall, they said.
According to the officials, the weather is likely to remain wet over the next two days.
Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. This was slightly lower than the previous night’s 2.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the night before.
Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 1.3 degrees Celsius in nearby Kokernag.
North Kashmir’s Kupwara recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius. PTI