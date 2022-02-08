Dr Zaman is KU’s new Controller of Examination

Srinagar: University of Kashmir on Monday appointed Dr Majid Zaman, Scientist ‘E’, Directorate of Information Technology and Support System, as the varsity’s new Controller of Examinations, an official handout said.

“Consequent upon the approval of the Chancellor (Lieutenant Governor), sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr Majid Zaman son of Ghulam Mohammad Baba as Controller of Examinations (tenure position) for a period of five years,” said an order issued by Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir.

Dr Majid’s appointment comes pursuant to recommendations of a statutory selection committee held on 11.11.2021 to appoint the University’s new Controller of Examinations.

Dr Majid holds a PhD in Computer Sciences from the University of Kashmir after pursuing his MS in Software Systems from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Sciences from BAMU, Maharashtra.

He comes with a rich administrative, teaching and research experience and has held several important positions in the University of Kashmir, including, among others, Director National Academic Depository (NAD), Deputy Controller of Examinations and Coordinator MSc IT Programme.

Dr Majid has guided a number of PhD and MPhil scholars and has published several research papers in top-notch journals in the world, especially in emerging areas of Data Sciences, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Soon after assuming the office on Monday, Dr Majid said his immediate priority would be to expedite declaration of all pending results and holding different examinations.

“I see this appointment as an opportunity to try and contribute to further strengthening and streamlining the system of examinations in the University with the active support of administration, college principals and students,” he said.

