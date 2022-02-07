Residential house gutted in Bandipora blaze

Bandipora: A double-storey residential house was completely gutted on Monday in a fire incident in Chitteybandy village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, leaving the family shelterless and causing loss of property, officials said.

The officials said that fire broke out in the two storey house belongs to Khursheed Ahmad Ganie Son of Gulam Mohd Ganie a resident of Chitteybandy Bandipora on Monday early morning, resulting in the property worth laks reduced into ashes.

“However timely action of locals and fire tenders doused the flames and save the other nearby properties, “they said, adding that the cause of fire could not be confirmed immediately.

Meanwhile, locals have appealed the district administration to provide immediate relief to affected family as the family is poor and have no substantial source of income—(KNO)

