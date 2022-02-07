Nine Covid deaths but daily cases decline in J&K

Srinagar: Daily Covid decline continued with Jammu and Kashmir reporting 1151 new positive cases and nine deaths on Sunday.

According to an official bulletin, Kashmir reported 640 cases of the infection while Jammu saw 511 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 446648.

Also, nine Covid deaths including five from Jammu Division and four from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 4393 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1378 from Jammu Division and 3050 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 197 cases, Baramulla reported 54 cases, Budgam reported 116 cases, Pulwama reported 38 cases, Kupwara reported 62 cases, Anantnag reported 63 cases, Bandipora reported 22 cases, Ganderbal reported 28 cases, Kulgam reported 48 cases while as Shopian reported 12 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 168 cases, Reasi reported 52 cases for today, Udhampur reported 63 cases, Rajouri reported 11 cases, Doda reported 117 cases, Kathua reported 32 cases, Samba reported 25 cases, Poonch reported 06 cases, Kishtwar reported 01cases while as Ramban reported 36 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 347(6.88%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 21,158doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,07,55,315, it said.

